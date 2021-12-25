Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,885 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Boise Cascade worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at $215,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 21.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 543.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 31,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 99.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 146,707 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCC opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

