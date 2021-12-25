Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 32,578 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,578 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.90. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

