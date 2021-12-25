Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 360,692 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 556,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360,692 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xperi by 127.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 710,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xperi by 92.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Xperi in the second quarter worth $5,886,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Xperi by 33.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 236,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Xperi in the second quarter worth $4,648,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPER stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

