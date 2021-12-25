Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,410 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after acquiring an additional 519,411 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after acquiring an additional 243,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,216 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 208.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after acquiring an additional 102,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $67.99 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.06 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.39. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYND. HSBC began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

