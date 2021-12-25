Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $38,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 278 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total transaction of $55,188.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,812,031 shares of company stock worth $413,262,802 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPST has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.77.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $148.14 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $401.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.19 and its 200 day moving average is $213.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.18.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

