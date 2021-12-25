Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Aviat Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 402.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 395,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 144.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 285,712 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 277,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 176,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 71.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after buying an additional 175,785 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $354.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.93. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CFO David M. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Somesh Singh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

