Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $280.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.83 and a 200-day moving average of $296.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.05 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

