Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,111,000 after acquiring an additional 576,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $145.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.46 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

