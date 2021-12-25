Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

PHO opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.83. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.