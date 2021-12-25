Persimmon (LON:PSN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,830.74

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,830.74 ($37.40) and traded as high as GBX 2,848 ($37.63). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 2,827 ($37.35), with a volume of 221,769 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.64) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut Persimmon to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.64) to GBX 2,500 ($33.03) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($44.13) to GBX 3,410 ($45.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,264.40 ($43.13).

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,738.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,828.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45.

In related news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq purchased 355 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($36.93) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,109.06).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

