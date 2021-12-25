Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,083,000 after purchasing an additional 421,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,065,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,736,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 76,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Cowen upped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.