PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years.

NYSE ISD opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $16.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

