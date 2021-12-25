PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years.
NYSE ISD opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $16.66.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
