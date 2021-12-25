Phoenixcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and $157.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,756.59 or 0.99934413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00054170 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.99 or 0.00301230 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.46 or 0.00447845 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00154301 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009197 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010923 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,467,600 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

