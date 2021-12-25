PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.08

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.08 and traded as low as $16.53. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 524,750 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,796,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 245,545 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 440,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 134,123 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,155,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 118,537 shares during the period. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

