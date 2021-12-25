Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 4.5%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.31 and last traded at $55.80. 39,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,420,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.44.

A number of research firms have commented on PDD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.49. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of -721.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.