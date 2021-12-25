Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,647 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $60,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,631 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,361 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,186 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $180.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

