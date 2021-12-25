Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will earn ($12.51) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($11.76). Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PD. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.99.

Shares of PD opened at C$44.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$47.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.77. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$19.99 and a one year high of C$62.26. The company has a market cap of C$595.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The company had revenue of C$253.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.73 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

