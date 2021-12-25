Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Bought by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,686 shares during the quarter. Plains GP accounts for about 1.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.36% of Plains GP worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Plains GP by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAGP. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is -327.27%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

