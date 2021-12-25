pNetwork (PNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.75 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $40.75 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00043164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 83,411,162 coins and its circulating supply is 42,056,506 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

