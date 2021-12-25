PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $940,000.00

Equities analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to announce sales of $940,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 million. PolarityTE reported sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $9.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $9.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.31 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of PTE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,594. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.