Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $92.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPOP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.66. The company had a trading volume of 207,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,244. Popular has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $87.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

