Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to announce $54.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.09 million to $54.15 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year sales of $194.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.94 million to $195.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $304.18 million, with estimates ranging from $288.46 million to $319.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $367,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,647 shares of company stock worth $3,518,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $2,277,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $12,626,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 856,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $8,724,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $1,151,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

