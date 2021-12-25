PotCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $1,355.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,759.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.89 or 0.08019898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.00320811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.31 or 0.00891079 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00075450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.69 or 0.00424928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.17 or 0.00252494 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,160,511 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

