Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.91.

PDS opened at $34.74 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 109.5% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth $4,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

