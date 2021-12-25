Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $81,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 92.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.66 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $193.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average is $87.23.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

