Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,005 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDS. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 428,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDS stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

