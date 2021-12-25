Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 6,513 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 94.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

USB stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

