Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Market Cap Reaches $737,733.61

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market cap of $737,733.61 and $44,656.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00055863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.59 or 0.07955605 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,912.04 or 0.99969658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00072245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,193 coins.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Trading

