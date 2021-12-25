Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Raised by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.31 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $235.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen has a 12-month low of $221.72 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.36.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $13,753,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Biogen by 158.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $1,101,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.