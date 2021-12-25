Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Calavo Growers, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Calavo Growers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVGW. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Calavo Growers by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $845,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.64%.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

