Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Enerpac Tool Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.43. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth $867,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth $201,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 392.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth $777,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.