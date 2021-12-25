Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 77.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 55.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

