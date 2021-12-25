Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EAT. Wedbush lowered their price target on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

NYSE EAT opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 709.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 184,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 161,720 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 43.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 33,397 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 74.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

