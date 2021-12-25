Qualigen Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 15,196 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,293% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,091 call options.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Qualigen Therapeutics from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ QLGN opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

