Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0150

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Quark has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $176,020.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 233.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 2,632.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,222,149 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

