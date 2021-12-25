Qubitica (QBIT) Market Capitalization Tops $9.66 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.67 or 0.00385375 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008653 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000908 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.58 or 0.01259645 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

QBIT is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

