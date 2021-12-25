Radio Caca Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $91.60 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 56% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $650.17 million and $91.60 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00058043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.91 or 0.08057067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,447.25 or 0.99991647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00054451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00073234 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

