RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. RadNet reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

RDNT opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. RadNet has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,650 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 171.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 742,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 468,590 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth $10,966,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth $5,122,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth $4,674,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 87.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 150,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

