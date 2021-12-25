Raymond James & Associates Acquires 159,841 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,041,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.46% of AES worth $69,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,648,000 after acquiring an additional 279,491 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,953,000 after acquiring an additional 264,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in AES by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AES shares. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

AES stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

