Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,746 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $83,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $60.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.