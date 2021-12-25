Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $66,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $698.72 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $465.50 and a 52-week high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $635.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

