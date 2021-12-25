Raymond James & Associates Sells 30,295 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,295 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Diageo worth $81,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Diageo by 17.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO opened at $217.07 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $217.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.12 and a 200 day moving average of $198.15.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

