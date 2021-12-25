Raymond James & Associates Sells 47,035 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,035 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $60,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $359.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $298.59 and a 12-month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

