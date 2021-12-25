Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $41.77 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 750,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $41,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTNQ opened at $59.02 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96.

