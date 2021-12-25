Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $49.61 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,550 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $49,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after acquiring an additional 422,883 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 44,380 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $52.63 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $41.18 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.