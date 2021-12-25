Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,208 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $59,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $75.24 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

