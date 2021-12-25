Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,114 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $43,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT opened at $136.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $111.69 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

