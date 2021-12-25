Raymond James Lowers Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $134.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock opened at $139.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average of $123.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,031,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,427 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.