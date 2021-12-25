Raymond James Weighs in on NanoXplore Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for NanoXplore in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$6.54 on Thursday. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$2.99 and a 1 year high of C$9.03.

NanoXplore Company Profile

