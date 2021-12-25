Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Real Good Food.

RGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

RGF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,813. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

